Tractor football club win Iran’s Hazfi Cup

By Muhammet Kursun

TEHRAN (AA) – Tractor football club lifted the 2020 Hazfi Cup on Thursday.

The Tabriz-based club beat Esteghlal 3-2 in the final to qualify for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League this season.

Tractor claimed the Hazfi Cup for the second time in history as they previously won it in 2014.

The club was founded in 1970, taking its name from a tractor plant in Tabriz, a city in northwestern Iran near Azerbaijan.

Its fans call themselves the Red Wolves in reference to their Turkic roots as the wolf is an important symbol in Turkic mythology.