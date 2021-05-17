Training program for African journalists to start from May 24

By Zehra Aydin Turapoglu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency’s News Academy is organizing an online training program for African journalists from May 24.

The second Africa Media Representatives Training Program (AFMED), organized by Anadolu Agency, the national broadcaster Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) and Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), will include a variety of topics.

The program will impart training in the fight against disinformation, social-media follow-ups for journalists, basic photography and video applications, news writing, and advanced interview techniques.

Experienced journalists of Anadolu Agency and TRT, as well as academics, will participate in the eight-day AFMED II program to train African media representatives.

The program will be in English and those who want to participate are required to be working in a media institution and be under the age of 40.

Applications can be filed through www.ytb.gov.tr.

The applicants are also expected to upload a short video in which they explain themselves and their reasons for applying to the program on the online application system or send it to [email protected]

Successful participants will receive a certificate.

The first AFMED program, which was held in 2019 with the cooperation of Anadolu Agency and YTB, was attended by 20 African journalists from 13 countries.