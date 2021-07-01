Transition of Kosovo Security Force to army in line with NATO standards, says president

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – The transition of the Kosovo Security Force (FSK) into a regular army is being carried out in line with the standards of NATO, the country’s president said on Thursday.

"We are devotedly working to become a member of NATO. We need the support of this [military] alliance, including of those NATO members who do not recognize Kosovo," Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu said during her meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

She also drew attention to the danger posed by Russia's influence in the Balkans and emphasized the importance of Kosovo's membership in the alliance.

Earlier, Stoltenberg visited the headquarters of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) in the capital Pristina and met with the force’s commander Maj. Gen. Franco Federici.

He reaffirmed NATO’s commitment to its KFOR mission and to stability in the Western Balkans.

"The fact that we are so many nations here from NATO allied countries, but also from some partner nations demonstrates the strength of our mission. It demonstrates the commitment by many nations to stability and peace in Kosovo and in this region," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief also met with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti as well as with Minister of Communities and Returns Goran Rakic.