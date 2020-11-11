TRNC president congratulates US President-elect Biden

By Muhammet Ikbal Arslan

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA) – The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) president congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday for his election win.

The TRNC Presidency said Ersin Tatar congratulated Biden and wished him success during his time in office.

Tatar recalled that Biden visited the long-divided island while he served as US vice president.

Emphasizing that Biden has experienced the realities of Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean, Tatar said he believes Biden will take into account that respect for the equal status and equal treatment of Turkish Cypriots is essential for sustainable stability and cooperation in Cyprus and the region.

Biden is projected by multiple US media outlets to win the American presidency, but outgoing President Donald Trump has continued to contest election results.