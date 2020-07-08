TRNC slams US for including Greek Cyprus in program

By Nuri Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) criticized the US on Wednesday for including Greek Cyprus in its International Military Education and Training Program.

"It is not understandable how to benefit regional stability by increasing bilateral military activities and programs between the US and Greek Cyprus rather than a comprehensive dialogue and cooperation involving all sides," said the Presidency of the TRNC in a statement.

The statement noted that one-sided initiatives will have a negative impact on efforts between both sides on the island and on regional stability.

“The way for the US to contribute to regional peace and stability rather than military support and cooperation is through balancing both sides in Cyprus and promoting constructive dialogue and cooperation between regional actors,” said the statement.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced earlier Wednesday that the US has included Greek Cyprus in its International Military Education and Training Program for 2020.