Tropical animals seized in Turkish trafficking raid

By Halil Demir

ISTANBUL (AA) – Tropical animals whose trade are subject to special permission, were seized Friday in an arms trafficking operations in Istanbul, according to security forces.

Authorities from the anti-smuggling and organized crime branch, acting on a tip, followed a suspect, who illegally produced and released a cache of weapons.

Security teams confiscated a number of weapons and tropical animals, including a puma, iguana, savannah cat, peacock, ostrich, raccoon, flamingo and a wild goose.

The suspect was detained and later released on condition of judicial control.

The animals were handed to the Nature Conservation and National Parks 1st Regional Directorate.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan