TRT Digital Debates to host talk on Syrian refugees

By Seda Sevencan

ISTANBUL (AA) – TRT World Forum’s Digital Debates series will continue on Thursday with a discussion on Syrian refugees.

The discussion – titled '10 Years On: Syrian Refugees in Turkey' – will air at 3 p.m. Turkish time (1200GMT) and will be broadcast live on TRT World Forum’s Instagram account, @trtworldforum.

It will feature Hasiba Ammar, a Syrian physician.

The talk will continue on Friday 5:00 p.m. (2:00GMT) under the title, A Decade of Displacement: Syrian Refugees in Turkey. It will feature Dr. Ulas Sunata, an associate professor of sociology at the Bahcesehir University, who also chairs the BAU Center of Migration and Urban Studies.

Information and updates on the series are available on the following social media accounts: Facebook: @trtworldforum, Twitter: @trtworldforum, YouTube: TRT World Forum.