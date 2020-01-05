Trump: ABD orantısız bir şekilde geri dönecektir

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

ABD Başkanı Trump Twitter’dan şu paylaşımı yaptı:

“Bu medya gönderileri, İran’ın herhangi bir ABD personeli ya da hedefine saldırması durumunda ABD Kongresi’ne bildirimde bulunacaktır. Amerika Birleşik Devletleri hızla ve tamamen belki de orantısız bir şekilde geri dönecektir. Bu tür yasal uyarı gerekli değildir, ancak yine de verilir!”

