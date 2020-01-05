Trump: ABD orantısız bir şekilde geri dönecektir

ABD Başkanı Trump Twitter’dan şu paylaşımı yaptı:
“Bu medya gönderileri, İran’ın herhangi bir ABD personeli ya da hedefine saldırması durumunda ABD Kongresi’ne bildirimde bulunacaktır. Amerika Birleşik Devletleri hızla ve tamamen belki de orantısız bir şekilde geri dönecektir. Bu tür yasal uyarı gerekli değildir, ancak yine de verilir!”
These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 Ocak 2020