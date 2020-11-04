Trump accuses Democrats of trying to 'steal' election

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to "steal" the election early Wednesday, saying his administration would "never" allow this to happen.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles [sic] are closed!" Trump tweeted, echoing months of the president’s claims that the election was being rigged.

Twitter immediately labeled the president's post with a warning saying: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Election observers have cautioned against early projections of a winner, as many early and mail-in ballots have yet to be counted.

Trump also announced in an earlier tweet that he "will be making a statement tonight" and added: "A big WIN!" appearing to cast doubt on his Tuesday pledge that he would not be announcing a victory prematurely.

Meanwhile his Democratic rival Joe Biden told supporters in his home state of Delaware that he is "optimistic" about the election result, but declared that the victor is up to the American people.

"It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who has won this election. That’s the decision of the American people. But I am optimistic about this outcome," he said.

Biden is currently leading Trump 223-212 in the Electoral College count, which officially determines who will be the next US president.