Trump announces Sudan normallizing ties with Israel

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Donald Trump announced Friday that Sudan has agreed to open full diplomatic relations with Israel, making it the third nation in recent months to do so after Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed the move, saying on Twitter it marks "another major step toward building peace in the Middle East with another nation joining the Abraham Accords."

The "Abraham Accords" is the name given to pacts brokered by Trump that have seen Arab nations normalize ties with Israel.

Prior to the most recent developments, Egypt and Jordan were the sole Arab nations to have relations with Tel Aviv. Egypt did so in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.