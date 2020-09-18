Trump awards Kuwait emir with Legion of Merit

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – President Donald Trump awarded Friday Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah, 91, the prestigious Legion of Merit, a top US honor.

Al-Sabah's eldest son received the honor in his father's stead during a private ceremony as the Kuwaiti leader is currently ill and in the US receiving treatment. It is unclear which illness he is suffering from, but multiple reports said he is being treated at Minnesota's Mayo Clinic.

The White House said the emir "has been a truly unwavering friend and partner to the United States," pointing to Kuwait's support in a series of US military campaigns in the region, including the most recent US-led operations to defeat Daesh.

"His tireless mediation of disputes in the Middle East has bridged divides under the most challenging circumstances. The President is very pleased to award this honor to his dear friend, the Amir," the White House said in a statement.