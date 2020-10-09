Trump can return to public events by Saturday: doctor

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Donald Trump's physician said Thursday that he fully anticipates the president’s safe return to public engagements by Saturday.

In a memo, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump has completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 as prescribed by his team of physicians.

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," Conley said.

Trump's physical examination "has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness."

Trump, 74, confirmed last Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus, hours after one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, who traveled with him as recently as last Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19.

He returned Monday to the White House after receiving three days of treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.