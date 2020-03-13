Trump declares national emergency in coronavirus fight

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday in an attempt to thwart the spread of the new coronavirus in the U.S.

Taking the action, Trump said, will allow him to "unleash the full power of the federal government,” including freeing up to $50 billion to assist state and local efforts.

There are over 1,600 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., including 47 deaths, according to the latest available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.