Trump files lawsuit over absentee votes in Wisconsin

ANKARA (AA) – US President Donald Trump's legal team will file a lawsuit Tuesday to Wisconsin’s Supreme Court alleging fraud in that state's absentee voting process.

The lawsuit will come days after a partial recount in Wisconsin concluded Sunday with President-elect Joe Biden's margin against the president increasing by 87 votes. Biden's victory was certificated Monday by the state’s governor Tony Evers.

The president’s campaign said votes cast without the initial absentee ballot applications on file "must be called into question," claiming irregularities affected 220,000 ballots which were cast "well outside of the bounds of Wisconsin law."

Former Wisconsin Circuit Court Judge Jim Troupis, head of the Trump's legal team in the state, told Fox News that although the results did not change things in favor of Trump, it gave the campaign a "unique ability" to examine ballots.

"Exposing exactly how the election processes were abused in Wisconsin holds enormous value for this election beyond a victory for President Trump, but the fact is, our state’s electoral votes likely won’t change the overall outcome," said Troupis. "Regardless, we’re demonstrating that the results of this election unequivocally ought to be questioned."

The legal team said the lawsuit reveals "a lack of transparency and credibility on part of local election officials and their willful disregard of the law on multiple occasions."

Also, an investigation into elections in the state of Nevada will be allowed later Tuesday as Trump continues to challenge voting results on the grounds of widespread fraud claims.

The announcement was made by Trump early Tuesday. "A judge in Nevada has ordered Clark County officials to allow an inspection of the elections equipment and sealed containers used in the 2020 election," he said on Twitter.

He added the inspection is to be done by 1 p.m. local time.