Trump hails record of no new wars while in office

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Outgoing US President Donald Trump delivered a farewell speech Tuesday ahead of the country’s presidential inauguration, touting his record of no new wars during his time in office.

"I am especially proud to be the first President in decades who has started no new wars," said Trump in a video, during which he thanked members of his administration for the four-year term.

In the beginning of his speech, Trump said he embarked on a mission to "make America great again," a slogan he repeatedly used during his remarks and "we did what we came here to do — and so much more."

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous," he said, extending his best wishes to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration without mentioning his successor.

He said his administration revitalized US alliances and "rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before."

Turning to the Middle East, the outgoing president recalled that the US defeated the Daesh/ISIS caliphate and killed its leader as well as standing up to "the oppressive Iranian regime and killed the world’s top terrorist, Iranian butcher Qasem Soleimani."

He said that during his presidency, Washington also recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, despite an international outcry.

Biden is set to be inaugurated as the 46th president of the US, but Trump rejected the results of the Nov. 3 presidential elections, citing fraud, and called for mass rallies.

In a gathering on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., Trump made a contentious speech to a crowd, after which his supporters marched toward the US Capitol as lawmakers were counting Electoral College votes for Biden's win.

The mob of Trump supporters stormed the legislative building, and the ensuing clashes resulted in the deaths of five people.

Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives on an article of “incitement of insurrection” and is facing a Senate trial after the inauguration.

"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning," he said.

"There’s never been anything like it. The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day.”