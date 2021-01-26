Trump impeachment article goes to US Senate

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US House of Representatives delivered its article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, paving the way for a trial over the former president’s alleged role in a violent riot.

The single article, which accuses Trump of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, was delivered to the secretary of the Senate by House impeachment managers.

"Tomorrow, Senators will be sworn in as judges and jurors in the trial, and the Senate will issue its summons to Donald Trump," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Trump is accused of inciting the violent Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol building by a mob of his supporters.

The House voted on Jan. 13 to impeach him for his alleged role in the incident, making him the first US president to be impeached twice.

In December 2019, the House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – after he asked Ukraine that July to open investigations into Democratic front-runner Joe Biden and later his refusal to participate in the House investigation of the matter.

The Senate requires 67 votes to convict Trump, meaning 17 Republicans would have to vote for the article of impeachment along with 50 Democratic senators to kickstart the trial.

A conviction by the Senate could bar Trump from holding office again.

The violence at the Capitol building, which includes House and Senate offices, left at least five people dead and dozens injured.