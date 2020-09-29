Trump officially submits Supreme Court choice to Senate

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Donald Trump formally submitted his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett as an associate justice of the Supreme Court to the Senate, the White House said Tuesday.

Trump nominated Barrett on Saturday to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett "is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution," Trump said at a White House ceremony.

Barrett also spoke at the Rose Garden ceremony and said she understands it is a momentous decision for the president.

"If the Senate does me the honor of confirming me, I pledge to discharge the responsibilities of this job to the very best of my ability," she added.

Earlier in the day, Barrett held separate talks on Capitol Hill with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans.

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to consider her nomination will begin in October.

Opening statements by Judiciary Committee members and the nominee will occur on Oct. 12 and the questioning of Judge Barrett will begin on Oct. 13.

Barrett is Trump's third Supreme Court appointee following Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Ginsburg died last Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer.