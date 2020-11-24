Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Donald Trump participated in the annual presidential turkey pardon Tuesday with first lady Melania Trump.

This year’s candidates for National Thanksgiving Turkey were "Corn" and "Cob" from the state of Iowa.

"Corn, I hereby grant you a full pardon. Thank you Corn," Trump said. Cob was not present but was also granted a pardon.

Addressing those attending the White House Rose Garden ceremony, Trump thanked healthcare workers for their fight against the coronavirus and said vaccines will likely be available starting next week or shortly thereafter.

"I want to wish every American a happy and healthy Thanksgiving," said Trump.

Turkeys have been sent as gifts to American presidents from as early as the 1870s, according to the White House.

After Tuesday’s pardoning ceremony, both turkeys will retire to their new home on the campus of Iowa State University.