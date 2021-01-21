Trump, Pompeo relegated to dustbin of history: Iranian FM

By Ahmet Dursun

ANKARA (AA) – Iran’s foreign minister welcomed the departure of US President Donald Trump and his administration Wednesday while suggesting that newly elected President Joe Biden should abandon his predecessor’s policies.

"Trump, [Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo & Co. are relegated to the dustbin of history in disgrace," Javad Zarif said on Twitter shortly after Biden took office.

"But the memories of Gen Soleimani & the 1000s murdered, maimed & starved of food & meds by Trump's state—& economic—terrorism & crimes against humanity will shine on," the top Iranian diplomat added.

He implied that the US should change its policy, saying: "Perhaps new folks in [Washington] DC have learned."

Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, 2020.

Earlier Wednesday, Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th president of the US and Kamala Harris as vice president.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat