Trump says he will be leaving hospital later Monday

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – US President Donald Trump said he will be leaving later Monday a hospital in the state of Maryland where he was receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life," Trump said on Twitter.

"We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" he added.

The White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said earlier Monday the president "continued to improve overnight," adding the final decision depended on the doctors' evaluation in the morning and Trump's consultation with them.

Trump, 74, announced early Friday that he and First Lady Melania tested positive for the novel coronavirus, hours after Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides who traveled with him as recently as Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19.

The president was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday evening, while his oxygen levels dropped on Friday and Saturday.

The White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced earlier Monday that she also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.