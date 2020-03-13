Trump says he will 'most likely' be tested for COVID-19

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he will "most likely" be tested for coronavirus after coming in contact with a Brazilian official who was diagnosed with the virus.

"I didn't said I wasn't going to be tested. We're working out a schedule," Trump told reporters at the White House as he declared a national emergency to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he would not get the test because he meet a Brazilian delegation last weekend in Florida, "but because I think I will do it anyway."

The remarks came amid concerns after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications director, Fabio Wajngarten tested positive after visiting the U.S.

Wajngarten attended a dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort and was photographed standing with Trump and Brazilian President Bolsanaro and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Bolsanaro announced earlier Friday he tested negative for the virus.

The White House said Wednesday that Trump had not been tested following a meeting with the Brazilian delegation.

Brazil has at least 150 confirmed cases without fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 123 countries and territories.

The global death toll nears 5,000, with more than 132,500 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which declared the outbreak a pandemic.