Trump says US halting funding to WHO amid pandemic

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – The U.S. is halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the nation's president announced Tuesday.

"Today I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus," Donald Trump said during a White House coronavirus taskforce briefing.

He said American taxpayers provide between $400-$500 million per year to the organization whereas China gives only $40 million.

"As the organization's leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability.

"One of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations," said Trump.