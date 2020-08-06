Trump says virus vaccine 'possible' before Election Day

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US may develop a coronavirus vaccine prior to Election Day, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Asked during a radio interview with conservative personality Geraldo Rivera what the soonest date a vaccine could become available, Trump said "sooner than the end of the year."

Rivera asked if a vaccine could be available before the Nov. 3 presidential election, to which Trump replied, "I think in some cases yes, possible before."

"But right around that time. We have great companies. These are the greatest companies in the world," the president said.

Trump's forecast is far sooner than those offered by health officials who predict a vaccine will not likely be available until the end of the year or early in 2021.

Trump is trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden significantly in nationwide polling, with the American public greatly disapproving of his handling of the pandemic.