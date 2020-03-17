Trump seeks checks for individuals to off-set virus

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to have the federal government provide individuals with direct funding to off-set the economic blow of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday.

"We're looking at getting checks to Americans immediately," Mnuchin said, one day after the stock market cratered as Americans increasingly stay home to help fight the spread of the virus. "Americans need cash now, and the president wants to get cash now."

The Trump administration is hoping to have the "business interruption payments for the American worker" sent within the next two weeks, Mnuchin said. He declined to specify how much the checks would be, or provide other substantive details, but they are part of a wider package being drawn up by the Trump administration that will require congressional approval.

Mnuchin plans on presenting the plan to Senate Republicans on Tuesday after the Democratic-controlled House passed its economic stimulus plan over the weekend. The House plan is currently in the Republican-held Senate.

Trump declared a national emergency last Friday to help facilitate the dispersal of federal resources in the battle against COVID-19.

In all, 5,702 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the U.S. with 94 deaths recorded, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.