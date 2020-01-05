Trump son tweet’in de İran’ı açıkça tehdit etti.

Trump son tweet’in de İran’ı açıkça tehdit etti.

Trump, İran’ın herhangi bir Amerikalıya veya Amerikan binasına saldırırsa, İran ve İranlılar için çok önemli ve değerli olan 52 hedefi çok hızlı ve çok güçlü bir şekilde vuracağını yazdı. 52 sayısının yıllar önce İran’lılar tarafından rehin alınan Amerikalı sayısını temsil ettiğini de belirtti.

