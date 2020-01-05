Trump son tweet’in de İran’ı açıkça tehdit etti.

Trump, İran’ın herhangi bir Amerikalıya veya Amerikan binasına saldırırsa, İran ve İranlılar için çok önemli ve değerli olan 52 hedefi çok hızlı ve çok güçlü bir şekilde vuracağını yazdı. 52 sayısının yıllar önce İran’lılar tarafından rehin alınan Amerikalı sayısını temsil ettiğini de belirtti.

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

….hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020