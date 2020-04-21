Trump suspends legal immigration to US for 60 days

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has halted all legal immigration to the U.S. for at least 60 days, citing a "solemn duty" to protect Americans who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

"By pausing immigration, we'll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America re-opens," Trump told reporters during his now-daily news conference.

"It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad. We must first take care of the American worker," he said.

Trump said that after the initial 60-day period expires, he will determine whether additional time is needed.