Trump tells Americans not to let COVID 'dominate you'

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Donald Trump told Americans on Monday not to let the novel coronavirus "dominate you" after arriving at the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was receiving COVID-19 treatment.

In a video address from the presidential mansion posted on Twitter, the president said he "learned so much" about the coronavirus during his stay at the military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

"One thing that's for certain: Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're going to beat it," said Trump. "We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines, all developed recently."

Trump, 74, said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus, hours after Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides who traveled with him as recently as Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19.

The president was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday evening.

Trump said he had to be out as the nation's leader, adding: "I know there’s a risk. There’s a danger, but that’s okay. And now I’m better. Maybe I’m immune, I don’t know."

The president also told Americans to "get out there" and "be careful."