Trump tells Biden not to ‘fall asleep’ during meeting with Putin

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Former US President Donald Trump wished President Joe Biden “good luck” Thursday in his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and also jokingly gave him some last-minute advice.

“Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin—don’t fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regard!” Trump said in a statement.

During his presidential campaigns against Biden, the country’s 45th president nicknamed his successor “Sleepy Joe.”

‪Trump said he had a “great and very productive meeting” with Putin when he was president and the US won the respect of Putin and Russia.

‪“Because of the phony Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, made-up and paid for by the Democrats and Crooked Hillary Clinton, the United States was put at a disadvantage — a disadvantage that was nevertheless overcome by me,” he said in the statement.

Biden will meet with Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, during which they will “discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship,” according to the White House.