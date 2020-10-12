Trump tests negative for coronavirus: physician

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Donald Trump tested negative for the novel coronavirus on "consecutive days," White House physician Sean Conley announced Monday.

"In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card," said Conley in a statement.

The development came as Trump is set to hold a campaign rally Monday evening in Florida.

The statement concluded that the president "is not infectious to others."

Trump, 74, confirmed on Oct. 3 that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus, hours after one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, who traveled with him as recently as last Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19.

He returned to the White House on Oct. 5 after receiving three days of treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

On Saturday, Conley said Trump was no longer considered a transmission risk and did not have to continue staying in quarantine after the president held his first public event at the White House since being diagnosed and hospitalized with the coronavirus.