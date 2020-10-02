Trump to be admitted to hospital as virus precaution

By Dildar Baykan

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Donald Trump will be admitted to a hospital for a few days as a precautionary measure for COVID19, a White House spokeswoman said Friday.

“President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms and has been working throughout the day,” Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.”

Trump, who announced his diagnosis early Friday, is among patients with the highest risk factors for suffering dire health consequences from the virus — considered medically obese and he is 74 years old.

The announcement came hours after Hope Hicks, one of Trump's closest aides who traveled with him as recently as Wednesday, tested positive for the virus.

Trump has spent much of the year downplaying the severity of the virus, and has repeatedly appeared in public without a mask.

Many of the US’ first family and supporters declined to wear a mask during a presidential debate Tuesday, violating the event's rules even as staff attempted to have audience members wear the protective face coverings.