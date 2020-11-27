Trump to leave office after Biden wins electoral votes

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College confirms Joe Biden’s victory.

"Certainly I will, and you know that," Trump responded when a reporter asked whether he would relinquish power if Biden is officially declared the winner of the presidential race.

But "if they do, they made a mistake" and "it’s going to be a very hard thing to concede," he added.

Trump made the remarks after speaking to US troops during his traditional Thanksgiving Day address to the US military.

In his remarks, the president continued to claim there was "massive fraud" in the election and pledged to maintain his legal fight.

The Electoral College will officially meet to cast their votes on Dec. 14.

Trump's remarks came after Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada have certified their election results, dealing a blow against Trump, who claimed the election was rigged.

On Monday, Trump authorized his team to begin "initial protocols" for a transition to Biden’s administration.