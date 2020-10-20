Trump urges attorney general to probe Hunter Biden

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – US President Donald Trump pushed Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday to investigate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son, Hunter, with the result made known before the elections on Nov. 3.

"We have got to get the attorney general to act. He’s got to act and he’s got to act fast," Trump told Fox News. "This is major corruption and this has to be known about before the election."

He was referring to a report published by the New York Post regarding the younger Biden’s business dealings with Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings.

The report claimed that Hunter helped set up a meeting between a Burisma executive and the elder Biden, who was US vice president at the time.

Although the allegations have been rejected by the Biden camp, Trump has escalated his rhetoric on the issue as his poll numbers show him trailing Biden with the presidential elections less than two weeks away.