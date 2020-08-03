Trump vows to sue Nevada Democrats over mail-in ballots

By Vakkas Dogantekin

ANKARA (AA) – US President Donald Trump vowed Monday to take legal action after the Nevada state passed a bill on Sunday to allow mail-in ballots.

"In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!" Trump said on Twitter.

State lawmakers in Nevada passed a bill Sunday that would allow mail-in ballots, a voting process fiercely opposed by the US president.

Nevada, along with the states of California, Vermont and five others, plan to mail all active voters ballots ahead of the November election after Governor Steve Sisolak expectedly signs the bill into law.

Trump has long claimed that mail-in ballots will lead to fraud and compromise the integrity and transparency of the election.

"…Dems want to use the pandemic to destroy election integrity. Help us fight back and http://ProtectTheVote.com!" Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted on Sunday, a message reposted by Trump on Monday.

Democrats argue that mail-in voting is safer amid the coronavirus pandemic in the US, where the infections near 4,7 million and death toll is about to hit 155,000.