Trump walks off interview, posts online before air date

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – US President Donald Trump posted a full interview Thursday before its air date, in which he suddenly walks out while talking with a journalist.

In an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes, Lesley Stahl first asks Trump if he is ready for some tough questions, to which the president answers, "Just be fair."

Near the end of the 37-minute interview, which span the coronavirus to the state of the US economy, Trump reminds Stahl of her opening question and says "That's no way to talk."

Right after, a producer is heard in the background saying they have five minutes before Vice President Mike Pence arrives to join the talk.

"Well, I think we have enough in the interview. Ok, that's enough, Let's go," Trump responds to the producer and does not wait for Pence before abruptly ending the interview.

As Trump posted the full segment on his Facebook page, he wrote "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS," and shared the same statement on Twitter.

CBS News said Trump violated an agreement with the news channel by releasing the White House's recording three days ahead of the planned airing Sunday.

"The White House's unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 MINUTES from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades," the channel said.

CBS said earlier the White House agreed to tape the interview "for archival purposes only."