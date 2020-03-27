Trump wishes UK's Johnson quick coronavirus recovery

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – U.S. President Donald Trump wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery from the novel coronavirus as both leaders pledged to work closely together to beat back the global pandemic, the White House said Friday.

Johnson just hours earlier announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first known major world leader to have the virus. He is self-isolating and said his symptoms are currently mild.

During their telephone call, Trump and Johnson "agreed to collaborate closely, along with the G7, the G20, and other international partners, to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and boost the global economy," White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Twitter.

"The two leaders also expressed optimism that the United States and the United Kingdom would emerge stronger than ever," added Deere.

In addition to Johnson, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock also tested positive.

There are 576,859 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, including 26,455 deaths, according to data being compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

The U.S. is the country with the single-most cases with 97,000 infections, surpassing tallies in Italy and China, according to the university.