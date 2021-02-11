Trump won't be back to Twitter, says official

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Former US President Donald Trump will not be allowed to back on Twitter even if he wins presidency, according to the company's Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal Wednesday.

"The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform, whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official," said Segal said in an interview with CNBC.

"Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back," he added.

Twitter on Jan. 8 suspended Trump's account due to the risk of "further incitement of violence," two days after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol, which left at least five people dead.

Trump was impeached by House of Representatives on Jan. 13 with a charge of "incitement of insurrection". He has become the first president to be impeached second time in the US history.