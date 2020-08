Trump’ın hastaneye kaldırılan kardeşi hayatını kaybetti

Sending my deepest condolences to @realDonaldTrump and the entire Trump family for the loss of their loved one, Robert Trump.

A brother is a wonderful gift, a true best friend for life.

I’m sorry for your loss Mr. President. Praying for you all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CamlzZFvWW

— Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 16, 2020