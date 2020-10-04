Trump’ın tedavi gördüğü hastanenin önünde ‘şüpheli çanta’ paniği

Polis bölgeyi kordon altına alırken, caddenin bir kısmı kapatılarak olay yerine bomba imha ekibinin gönderildiği bildirildi.
UPDATE: Here is video of the suspicious bag left in front of Walter Reed.
The Montgomery County Bomb Squad has been dispatched.
A large group of Trump supporters were rallying outside the hospital gates at the time. Police have moved everyone back.
Courtesy: @michaelquotes1 pic.twitter.com/hGzbyvcuE4
— Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) October 4, 2020
Yapılan incelemelerin ardından, çantanın içerisinde battaniye ve bir ehliyetin bulunduğu ortaya çıktı.
Çantanın, Trump’a destek için hastane önünde gösteri yapan bir kişiye ait olduğu ve kendisine teslim edildiği öğrenildi.
UPDATE: after inspecting the bag, police just returned it to its owner.
I spoke to that man right after police gave him the bag back.
Says he left it on the ground by accident, & when he realized the road was being closed due to a suspicious bag he alerted police that it was his pic.twitter.com/4t5YWXWNNt
— Heather Graf (@ABC7HeatherGraf) October 4, 2020
Ayrıntılar geliyor…