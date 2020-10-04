Trump’ın tedavi gördüğü hastanenin önünde ‘şüpheli çanta’ paniği

Polis bölgeyi kordon altına alırken, caddenin bir kısmı kapatılarak olay yerine bomba imha ekibinin gönderildiği bildirildi.

Yapılan incelemelerin ardından, çantanın içerisinde battaniye ve bir ehliyetin bulunduğu ortaya çıktı.

Çantanın, Trump’a destek için hastane önünde gösteri yapan bir kişiye ait olduğu ve kendisine teslim edildiği öğrenildi.

