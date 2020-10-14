Trump's youngest son Barron contracted COVID-19

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – Barron Trump, US President Donald Trump's youngest son, contracted COVID-19 after his parents were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, first lady Melania Trump said Wednesday.

Barron initially tested negative after the president and his wife received their positive diagnoses, but was confirmed to have the virus in a subsequent test.

"My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," Melania Trump said in a White House blog post. "In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative."

Turning to her own bout with the illness, the first lady described her symptoms as "minimal," but said they hit her "all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after."

"I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food," Trump wrote.

She was never admitted to a hospital for treatment unlike the president who was hospitalized for three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland before being discharged for the White House where he continued his treatment. He has since tested negative for COVID-19.

Asked about his son's condition prior to departing the White House for a campaign event Trump told reporters Barron is doing "fine."