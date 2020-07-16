Tunisia: 6 ministers dismissed from government

By Adel Bin Ibrahim Bin Elha Elthabti and Gulsen Topcu

TUNIS, Tunisia (AA) – The Tunisian Prime Ministry dismissed six ministers belonging to the Ennahdha movement, according to local media late Wednesday.

The ministers include Ahmed Gaaloul, Moncef Selliti, Lotfi Zitoun, Mohamed Anouer Maarouf, Abdellatif Mekki and Slim Choura, according to Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh submitted his resignation to the president after more than 100 lawmakers pushed for him to face a no-confidence vote.

“The ministers dismissed from the government all belong to the Ennahdha movement, a component of the ruling coalition that backed Elyes Fakhfakh. The latter, in turn, submitted his resignation to the Head of State,” TAP reported.

Citing the Prime Ministry, TAP reported that Habib Kchaou was appointed acting Minister of Health, Fadhel Kraiem acting Minister of Transport, Ghazi Chaouachi acting Minister of Public Works and Asma Shiri acting Minister of Youth and Sports.

“Chokri Ben Hassen has been called upon to act as acting Minister of Local Affairs, while Lobna Jribi was named acting Minister of Higher Education,” it said.

A group of 105 Tunisian lawmakers earlier Wednesday submitted a petition to parliament demanding a no-confidence vote regarding Fakhfakh’s government.

Since Feb. 27, Fakhfakh has chaired a coalition government that includes Ennahda, the Democratic Movement, People's Movement, Hayat Tunis Movement and National Reform Bloc.

The National Anti-Corruption Authority, an independent constitutional body, referred documents Monday on Fakhfakh's revenues to the judiciary and the parliament speaker.