Tunisia: Death toll climbs to 55 from boat accident

By Zeynep Hilal Karyagdi

TUNIS, Tunisia (AA) – An official confirmed Saturday the death toll from a boat wreck off the coast of Sfax in Tunisia climbed to 55.

Murad al-Mashri, regional director of the civil defense, told Anadolu Agency the boat left Kerkenne island June 6 and sank, leading to the deaths of 55 irregular migrants, including 28 women, 25 men and two children. The Tunisian captain also died in the accident.

He said the nationalities of the deceased have not yet been identified but were likely from the Ivory Coast.

The number of irregular migrants onboard is not known.

Countries such as Tunisia and Libya, located in northern Africa, are considered the "exit-point" for irregular migrants seeking to enter Europe through illegal means.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas