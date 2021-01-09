Tunisia: Ghannouchi demands Cabinet reshuffle

By Yosra Ouanes and Zeynep Hilal Karyagdi

TUNIS, Tunisia (AA) – The Tunisian parliament speaker demanded a Cabinet reshuffle Saturday to increase the efficiency of the Hisham El-Mechishi government.

Rached Ghannouchi, who heads the Ennahda Movement, said a reshuffle should be conducted based on performance assessments to increase the efficiency of the government and improve its work.

He said several ministers have performed poorly.

No statement was made by the government about the issue.

The Cabinet of Hisham El-Mechishi, who was assigned to form a new government, won a confidence vote Sept. 2.

President Kais Saied assigned Mechichi, who was the interior minister at the time, to form a new government July 26.

El-Mechishi dismissed three ministers, including interior, culture and environment ministers, in four months for various reasons.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan