Tunisia, Libya to begin air travel bubble Nov. 15

By Adel Bin Ibrahim Bin Elha Elthabti and Muhammed Semiz

TUNIS (AA) – Tunisia and Libya will start an air travel bubble Nov. 15, an official statement said Friday.

Flights will resume after being halted for eight months because of the novel coronavirus, Tunisia’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics said in a statement.

They will be arranged within the framework of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with a health protocol agreement reached Wednesday between the two countries.

Tunisia announced March 17 that it closed airports for inbound flights. It partially resumed flights June 27.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.3 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 53.1 million cases have been reported worldwide, with an excess of 34.2 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur