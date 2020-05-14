Tunisia: No coronavirus cases, deaths for 4th day

By Adel Bin Ibrahim Bin Elha Elthabti and Mehmet Nuri Ucar

TUNISIA (AA) – No coronavirus cases and virus-linked deaths have been recorded in Tunisia for the fourth day in a row, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The total number of cases remain at 1,032, including 45 deaths, and 759 recoveries — 75% of the total infections, the ministry said.

The North African country has registered a constant recovery since the first COVID-19 case on March 2.

Tunisia imposed a lockdown on March 22 as part of measures to stem the spread of the virus. But like many other states, it began easing the lockdown from May 4 as daily numbers have shown a downward trend.

It has shortened its night curfew to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. instead of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. A range of shops and markets have also reopened.

Restrictions on movement including the closure of schools, mosques, and restaurants, however, are still in place.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz in Ankara