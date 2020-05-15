Tunisia reports 3 new COVID-19 infections

By Adel Bin Ibrahim Bin Elha Elthabti, Hamdi Yildiz

TUNISIA (AA) – Tunisia reported three additional coronavirus cases Saturday, after five consecutive days without registering a single infection.

The new registrations take the number of infections to 1,035, according to health officials.

The number of recoveries stands at 802, while 45 patients died from the virus.

More than 4.5 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus globally with more than 307,600 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University's running tally. An excess of 1.6 million have recovered.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut