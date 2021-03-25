Tunisia responds positively to calls for national dialogue

By Yosra Ouanes and Hamdi Yildiz

TUNUS, Tunisia (AA) – Tunisia’s Presidency said Wednesday that it is willing to oversee a national dialogue program that allows widespread participation of young people through modern communication tools.

The announcement comes as the country seeks to resolve economic and social crises which were brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Kais Saied received Finance Minister Nizar Yaiche at Carthage Palace in the capital, according to a statement from the presidency.

Saied said the presidency is ready to oversee a broad youth-attended national dialogue program.

Noting that bold decisions are needed to get out of the crises, he said a national dialogue means the beginning of a better future that benefits everyone equally.

Yaiche also briefed the president on a new advanced media system that would allow him to present these ideas within the framework of the national dialogue.

He also gave a detailed presentation on the state of the economy, public finances and the budget and presented a vision and practical proposals for solutions and reforms to help the country out of the crises.

The presidency responded positively to the proposal for a national dialogue initiative launched last Tuesday by the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT).

The country, which is in a major economic downturn, is witnessing protests by various groups in many regions.

*Writing by Merve Berker