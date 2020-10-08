Tunisia to impose curfew in 4 states to curb COVID-19

By Yosra Ouanes and Said Ibicioglu

TUNIS (AA) – Tunisia has imposed a 15-day curfew in four states to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, state-run television announced Wednesday.

The curfew will be implemented beginning Thursday in Tunis, Ben Arous, Ariana and Manouba.

The restriction will be applied between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time on weekends and between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays.

As of Wednesday, the North African country had recorded a total of 24,542 cases of the coronavirus, including 364 deaths.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.05 million lives in 188 countries and regions since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries. Over 35.9 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries surpassing 25 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.