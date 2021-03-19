Tunisian, French presidents discuss Libya in phone call

By Yosra Ouanes and Gulsen Topcu

TUNIS, Tunisia (AA) – Tunisian President Kais Saied and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed developments in Libya in a phone call Thursday.

According to a statement by the Tunisian Presidency, Saied spoke with Macron after he visited Libya on March 17.

Stressing that the Libyan crisis can only be solved by the people of Libya, Saied said elections should be held on Dec. 24 as agreed for the Libyan people to regain their sovereignty.

Macron said his country is ready to support Tunisia in fighting the coronavirus pandemic through bilateral cooperation.

During his visit to Libya, Saied met with the chairperson of the Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi, and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

Saied’s visit was the first by a Tunisian leader to Libya since 2012.

Unrest in Libya affects stability in neighboring Tunisia as many Daesh/ISIS militants made their way to Tunisia across the border.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar