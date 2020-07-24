Tunisian lawmakers: Premier has 'conflict of interest'

By Yosra Ouanes

TUNIS (AA) – A Tunisian parliamentary committee on Friday ruled that the country's caretaker premier was guilty of "conflict of interest."

In a press conference held by Eyed al-Loumi, head of the investigation commission on the allegations, said that Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh used "the state for his private interests and neglected all state laws."

Expressing surprise that no preventative measures had been taken against Fakhfakh — such as preventing him from traveling or confiscating his wealth — al-Loumi pointed out that the premier had cut deals with government companies in recent years, despite it being illegal for him as a former tourism minister to make contracts with state institutions.

Fakhfakh served as tourism minister between 2011 and 2013, as well as finance minister between 2012 and 2014.

Al-Loumi also questioned how Fakhfakh was appointed to lead the government, as well as the "failure of anti-corruption institutions to function when the appointment was made."

On July 15, Fakhfakh submitted his resignation to the president after over 100 lawmakers pushed for a no-confidence vote against him.

Since Feb. 27, Fakhfakh has chaired a coalition government that includes Ennahda, the Democratic Movement, People's Movement, Hayat Tunis Movement and National Reform Bloc.