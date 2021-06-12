Tunisian president open to talks to solve political crisis

By Adel Bin Ibrahim Bin Elhady Elthabti and Gulsen Topcu

TUNIS, Tunisia (AA) – The president of Tunisia said late Friday that he was open to dialogue on the solution to an ongoing political crisis.

Kais Saied received Noureddine Taboubi, the head of Tunisian General Labour Union, at the Carthage Palace in the capital where they discussed the political crisis and means of overcoming it.

Saied said he was open to dialogue but indicated he would not establish talks with those suspected of embezzlement.

Tunisia has been gripped by a deep crisis since Jan. 16 when Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi announced a Cabinet reshuffle, but Saied refused to swear in the new ministers.

The country, amid a major economic downturn exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, has also seen protests in several regions.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara